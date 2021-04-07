Registration is under way for the 2021 Itawamba Community College Summer Band Camp, which will be June 20-25.
The camp is designed for those interested in furthering their music education, strengthening their leadership skills and creating lifelong friendships, according to director Ryan Todd. Since 1981, the camp has hosted more than 16,000 students from all over the United States. It is regarded as one of the finest summer band camps in the Mid-South.
Instruction includes general courses for all campers, drum majors, color guard and percussion.
The registration deadline is May 15.
For more information, call (662) 862-8406 or email bandcamp@iccms.edu.