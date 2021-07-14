The remains of Deborah Evans-Bell were officially released to her family this week by Mississippi Crime Lab.
Evans-Bell was reported missing to authorities on February 8, 2016, but she could have been missing longer. Her skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave underneath her former East Hill Street home in January. Authorities were notified when the current occupants contacted a plumber to repair a water leak and he made the discovery.
Evans-Bell and her husband lived in the home at the time of her disappearance. He moved away a short time after her disappearance.
Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors told The Times that although her remains have been released, his office has not received a report on the Crime Lab’s official findings, but expects to in the days ahead.
Evans-Bell was 58 years old when she was reported missing after she allegedly left home for a doctor’s appointment.
The case is being treated as a homicide.