Voters will return to the polls, Tuesday, to finalize the Republican candidates for the supervisors’ races in the 1st, 3rd and 5th districts, and decide the winner of the 2nd District race.
Runoffs for the Republican primary election are set for Aug. 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Only voters who cast Republican ballots during the Aug. 6 primary elections will be eligible to participate in the runoff election.
Local races featured on the ballot will include
- 1st District Supervisor – Toby Williams led the primary race with 33.19% of the vote. He will face off against Donnie Wood, who garnered 23.03% of the total votes cast. The winner will face Democratic nominee Darryl Ray in the Nov. 5 general election.
- 2nd District Supervisor – Incumbent Cecil “Ike” Johnson will face Rod McFerrin. Johnson, running for his third term, received 45.25% of the the votes on primary night. McFerrin received 19.2%. With no Democratic candidate in the running, the winner will be determined on Tuesday night.
- 3rd District Supervisor – Terry Moore led the race for the seat currently held by Steve Moore, who didn’t seek reelection this year. He received 40.47% of the total vote in the primary. Directly behind him was George Allen Stewart, who earned 39.16% of the ballots cast. The winner of the Republican runoff will meet Democratic candidate Philip Blackmon in the general election.
- 5th District Supervisor – Roger Johnson will face Bill Sheffield in the runoff. Johnson narrowly led the primary race with 34.97% of the vote to Sheffield’s 33.54%. The winner will meet Democratic candidate Marie Johnson in the Nov. 5 special election.
Tuesday’s ballot will also feature a handful of statewide races. These include
- Governor – Voters will select between Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr. The winner will face Democratic candidate Jim Hood in November.
- Attorney General – Lynn Fitch will face Andy Taggart. The winner will face Democratic candidate J. Riley Collins during the general election.
- Transportation Commissioner, Northern District – Voters will pick either John Caldwell or Geoffrey O. Yoste to face Democratic nominee Joe T. “Joey” Grist in the November general election.
Turnout for the Itawamba County’s Aug. 6 primary elections was low, with only 20.54% of the county’s 30,728 registered voters making it to the ballot box. According to the results released by the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk’s office, 6,313 voters cast ballots on election day.
The primary ballots featured seven unopposed races – the lowest number of contested races in decades – including all but one countywide race. Unopposed races included the races for 4th District supervisor, circuit clerk, chancery clerk, tax collector, county attorney, coroner and both justice court judge positions.
Incumbent sheriff Chris Dickinson will meet Fulton resident Glenn Jenkins in the November general election. Both ran unopposed in their respective primaries.
The Aug. 6 primaries decided local constables races. Incumbents Terry Johnson and Doug Lesley will both be returning to office.