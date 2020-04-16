Administrators at a Fulton nursing home are fighting an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus among its residents.
Late Thursday morning, Stacy Seay, administrator for The Meadows, said six of the nursing home’s residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Another five have been tested but haven’t received results.
Residents who have tested positive have been isolated to a dedicated unit in the facility to help prevent the spread of the virus to other residents. A dedicated staff of workers cares for them.
“In addition, our on-site nurse practitioner, Jody Johnson-Kelly, DNP, FNP-BC, has been assigned to this unit for the duration of this outbreak,” Seay told The Times via email. “She will be continually assessing these residents throughout the day and determining any changes to their plan of care.”
Symptomatic residents, or those showing signs of COVID-19 without having yet tested positive, have been placed in contact isolation.
Seay said administrators at the nursing home have been in constant contact with the Mississippi Department of Health and are following their guidance to fight the outbreak.
“We have implemented every single recommendation that they have offered to date,” she said, adding that staff have been provided with “COVID appropriate [personal protective equipment] to utilize until a negative test is obtained. "
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported Itawamba County’s first outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility in its daily update of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. Although it didn’t name the long-term care facility in its update, Seay confirmed The Meadows had an employee test positive for coronavirus last weekend. Family members of the assisted living facility’s residents were notified of the confirmed case on Monday.
Seay said none of the residents had tested positive for the virus at that time, and any residents who exhibited symptoms of the virus, like respiratory issues, were immediately isolated from other residents until they could be tested and confirmed to be free of the virus.
She commended her staff for handling the outbreak and the extra work and stress it causes to the best of their abilities.
“The teamwork that I have observed has been amazing, with all staff pulling together,” she said. “It has not been uncommon to see supervisors moving beds and cleaning rooms, therapists passing ice and trays, or nursing staff and social services/activities helping residents and FaceTiming families.”
She added that support from family members of the facility’s residents has been strong throughout the pandemic.
“I would sincerely like to thank our community who have provided us with masks, snacks, flowers and especially their prayers,” she said.