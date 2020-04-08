Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says his department is still investigating a March 19 shooting of two horses near Mantachie.
Dickinson said the horses were found by their owner, Stephanie Vale, who lives on Fawn Grove Road. Both had been shot with a .22-caliber weapon.
Candy Cane, a pony that belonged to the Vales’ daughter, died from a single gunshot wound to the right lung. Blue, a horse that had been with the family for 21 of its 22 years, was shot three times and succumbed to her injuries on March 24.
“She was actually the first horse that I bought with my own money, so she meant a lot to me,” Vale said in a WTVA interview. “A person’s true character is shown by how they treat an animal.”
Dickinson said his department is actively pursuing answers in the case.
“Whether this was an intentional act or negligence, we intend to get to the bottom of it,” he said. “We are looking to get a conviction in either case. Anyone with information in this case, please let us know.”
In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection organization that operates Hope Animal Sanctuary and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Carroll County, has added a $1,000 reward to the Vale family’s $500 reward for information that leas to an arrest in conviction. The total reward is now $1,500.
In an April 2 presser, Dolly Stanley, Justice for Animals campaign director, called the horses’ deaths “senseless” and “vile.”
“News of the mounting cases of horses are shot, stabbed, or otherwise harmed in Mississippi are beyond alarming,” she said. “The only consolation in the is horrendous case is that, unlike dogs and cats, the slayings of Blue and Candy Cane are a first-offense felony.”
In Defense of Animals is an international animal protection organization with over 250,000 supporters and a 37-year history of protecting animals rights, welfare and habitats through education, campaigns, and hands-on rescue facilities in India, South Korea and rural Mississippi.
Information in the case can be reported to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.