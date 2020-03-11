The reward offered in connection to information leading to the whereabouts of a Fulton man has been raised to $5,000.
Marc Cobb was last seen on Jan. 12 at America’s Inn in Fulton, where he lived. The 25-year-old was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 14. She could not locate Cobb at his residence. Harold Cobb, the missing man’s father, said he failed to show up at his job at Max Home, also located off Access Road in Fulton.
Cobb told The Times the Fulton Police Department is still actively investigating his son’s disappearance.
“They are still involved and still digging into it,” Cobb said. “Someone out there knows something. We desperately need them to come forward.”
On Feb. 15 a group of approximately 40 people searched the densely wooded area between Cobb’s residence and place of employment.
The search, however, did not turn up any new information as to where Marc Cobb might be.
“It gets disheartening after time goes by, but we must keep at it,” Harold Cobb said. “We need this to stay in the media. We need people to keep sharing the story until we have answers.”
Marc Cobb is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3441 or Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.