It’s back to the drawing board for builders on a new housing development scheduled to go up on South Clifton in Fulton.
Sharon Aycock appeared before the city officials on Aug. 3 meeting to express her concerns over a new housing project scheduled to go up at the South Adams end of the street. Although the proposal had been approved by the city’s zoning board and the matter was not contested at a July 20 public hearing, Aycock told the board the project had not followed protocol based on the regulations set and the board should correct it.
“Read the city’s Zoning Ordinance adopted in 1994,” Aycock told the board. “It requires an application and there is no application on file with the city to rezone this property.”
The three adjoining lots were purchased by Jimmy Wilson in 2010, each of which are in different zones. According to Building and Zoning Official Shae Collum, a “slither” of land located directly behind Elite Physical Therapy, is currently zoned as a C-3, Neighborhood Commercial District. The two adjoining lots are zoned as R-1 (Residential District) and R-3 (Multi-family Residential) according to the Notice to Rezone published June 30. The request for rezoning would convert all three lots to R-2, a Multi-Family Residential District.
“An R2 under city law is a building or portion thereof designed for two or more families, that is an apartment.” she told the board. “What is the intended use?”
Aycock also stated that the Legal Notices submitted to and published by both the Daily Journal and the Itawamba County Times were incorrect in stating that the mayor and board of aldermen had made a determination in the matter.
The solution Aycock told the board was to reverse their decision and correct the matter by having the proper application filed and another notice of a public hearing.
Wilson spoke to the board on behalf of himself and his business partner, Bill Gary stating that to the best of their knowledge they had completed what was required to start the project.
“I have done everything I was told to do,” Wilson said. “Our objective is to build three homes with roughly 1300 to 1350 square feet each, with hardy board exterior and a color scheme. Like our other projects, we always try to leave things better than we found them.”
City Attorney Lee Dulaney told the board and Wilson that although the decision had been made to allow construction to begin, a higher court could reverse the decision and halt the project.
Wilson and Gary initially agreed to move forward with the project but reversed their decision by the meetings end withdrawing their application and opting to start the process over.
“You are the ones that potentially stand to lose the most,” Dulaney told the businessmen.