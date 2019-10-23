Dr. Chelsea Rick, keynote speaker at last week’s “Do You Know What the Color Pink Means?” Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, held at First Baptist Church in Fulton, gave compelling reasons for women to be proactive concerning their health. She drew on both her professional knowledge as a physician and personal experience, having watched family members suffer from the disease.
Rick, a Fulton native, told the crowd how breast cancer took a toll on her own family, through both her mother and grandmother. She described surgeries and harsh treatments and told how the disease metastasized and eventually took her grandmother’s life.
“It left me with the question, was it heritable?” Rick said. She was concerned she too might one day be diagnosed with the disease.
In 2016, Rick decided to have the necessary testing to see if she was at risk. After undergoing BRCA (BReast CAncer) gene testing to determine her susceptibility to the disease, it was concluded she had inherited the gene from both her mother and her father. Rick’s chances of developing breast cancer skyrocketed from the average of 12% faced by other women, to an 87% chance of developing the disease.
“I basically took a double hit,” she said of the test results.
Rick underwent a high-risk screening program starting with a mammogram followed by an MRI. At age 26, her results showed a mass that doctors believed to be breast cancer.
“The mass turned out to be a precancerous lesion,” Rick said. “I was very fortunate, but I felt like I was a ticking time bomb.”
The scare led Rick to make a proactive decision. She underwent a prophylactic mastectomy, known as “Angelina Jolie surgery” in pop culture.
“I am a ‘pre-survivor,’” she said. “I never want to compare myself to anyone who has been through a devastating diagnosis, the surgery or the treatments that come with the horrible disease.”
Rick said early detection is key to defeating breast cancer. She encouraged adult women of all ages to do breast self-exams. Any changes in the size, shape or pain in any area should be reported to a health care professional.
Self-exams are critically important and should be done monthly, while clinical breast exams should be done during annual checkups. Mammograms are recommended for women 40 and older, she said.
“Breast cancer can take our hair, it can take our dignity, but it can never steal our hope,” she said. “Our hope is found in the Lord.”
Rick graduated cum laude from Millsaps College in Jackson with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She received her medical degree from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg. She is a third year resident at North Mississippi Family Medicine.
The breast cancer luncheon was founded in 1997 as a way to promote the importance of regular breast exams and encourage support among survivors. It’s organized by the MSU-Itawamba Extension Service, sponsored each year by a handful of local businesses and is made possible through volunteer labor.