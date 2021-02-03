The week started with an impromptu home game against the Tupelo Christian Eagles, a team making its first appearance at the Corral in seven years; only now because both clubs had cancellations and needed a tune-up game for the postseason.
It was another rough evening for the Lady Mustangs who essentially trailed for the duration of their contest, only netting 10 or more points in a quarter once, while the Lady Eagles never nested fewer than 12, final score 56-37.
The boy’s game began like an amusement park thrill ride, with Mantachie rocketing out to a 14-0 lead through the entire first quarter, snapped only by a half court buzzer-beater by TCPS’s Haddon Anthony to make it 14-3.
The second quarter turned sharply the other direction with the Eagles swooping about the gym ravaging the Mustangs 25-10 in the period, taking a 28-24 advantage into halftime.
Junior Cade Bennett went nuclear in the third quarter, scoring 13 of his 18 points, including a trifecta of three pointers, to once again swing the pendulum back to Mantachie’s favor.
The Mustangs outpaced the Eagles in the second half 53-36 to claim a 77-64 victory in a fast paced affair in an old but dormant rivalry.
The elder Bennett brother, Dylan actually led the scoring (22) despite his younger brother’s hot spurt in the third. Meanwhile seniors Ross Simpson (17) and Alex Duthu (13) also rallied into double figures in the second half onslaught.
Both Mantachie teams picked up dizzyingly lopsided wins in their final division game on Thursday against a different breed of Mustangs from Strayhorn. The ladies prevailed 57-7, on the shoulders of sophomore Darby Pitts’ 22 points, and a defense that held the opponent scoreless through the first half.
The boys allowed many more points but won just as comfortably, 91-52, with sophomore Jaycob Hawkes exploding for 26 points to lead all scorers, followed by Simpson with 22, D. Bennett with 19, and C. Bennett with 15.
One particular moment of note on this night of dominance came late in the boys game when freshman Garrett Bennett checked in the game alongside both of his elder brothers Dylan and Cade, marking the first time possibly ever that three siblings logged minutes simultaneously in a varsity game.
In addition, the female pairs of Ella and Darby Pitts and Jaiden and Jennah Trulove, all played Thursday night as well, equating to seven siblings in one night of Mustang basketball-quite the noteworthy nugget.
The Lady Mustangs added one last game to the week, scheduling an exhibition against Myrtle at the annual Robertson Sportswear Classic. They came up a short though, 70-57, with Lady Hawk standout Kinsley Gordon totaling 36 points.
Both teams will play Wheeler at home on Monday before resting up for next week’s all-important division tournament where the Mustangs will have a first round bye as the number two seed and the Lady Mustangs as the four seed will meet Potts Camp.