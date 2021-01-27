Vegetable of choice*
Olive oil
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar**
Salt and pepper
1. Chop the veggies into 2-inch pieces and toss in a bowl with enough olive oil to cover.
2. Add balsamic and salt and pepper to taste and toss vegetable again.
3. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
4. Roast for 30 minutes at 415* Fahrenheit or until browned and crispy on the edges.
*You can really do whatever you want here. Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, onions, asparagus, broccoli, the sky is the limit. Get creative.
**You can sub in any flavored vinegar, but I wouldn’t use white vinegar. IF you only have white, just leave it out altogether. They will still be delicious.