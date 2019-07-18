Patrons of high school football will see a few rule changes when the 2019 season kicks off on Aug. 24.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFSHS) Rules Committee made six rule revisions and a uniform clarification at their meeting in January, which will affect local sports teams.
The rule change likely to be noticed earliest is the move to a 40-second play clock. This rule will work similarly to the rule already used at the college and professional level. The 25-second clock will still be used in several situations, including an inadvertent whistle, to start a quarter or overtime series, prior to the initial first down after a score, when officials stop the play clock, and following an official’s timeout, although there are a few exceptions in this situation. The rule change was made to create a more consistent time period between downs.
“I don’t think this will change a lot of the games, Itawamba Agricultural High School head coach Clint Hoots said of the change. “It may speed it up some, but the ball is spotted fairly quick, anyway. I think it will be a good thing in the consistency of the clock always starting.”
The NFHSA also adopted a broad rule regarding the use of replay in games. The Rules Committee limited the use of replay to the postseason only but left the determination of many specifics to a state’s high school association such as if to even use it, at what point in the postseason it may be used and what may be reviewed as well as other specifics.
Other rule changes include
- The definition of a legal scrimmage formation has been altered. This season, only five offensive players will be required to be on the line of scrimmage and a limit to four backs. Previously, the rule required seven players to be on the line at the snap.
- Tripping of the runner is now a rule violation. A player cannot intentionally use the foot or lower leg to hinder a runner below the knee. Before the change, the runner was not included in the tripping rule.
- The penalty for intentionally kicking or batting a ball has been reduced to 10 yards. The previous penalty was a 15-yard setback.
- The Rules Committee also clarified a uniform rule about the size of numbers on the fronts and backs of jerseys through the 2023 season. Beginning in 2024, the numbers must be one solid color that distinctly contrasts with the color of the jersey. This is an effort to make identification easier.
- The final rule change is the area that is included in the area for a horse-collar penalty now includes the nameplate area on the back of a player’s jersey.