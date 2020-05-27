Fulton’s Salvation Army thrift store has permanently closed its doors.
Although the nonprofit organization has yet to release an official statement regarding the closure of its Fulton thrift store, employee Joanna Crawley announced in an April 21 Facebook post that the store would not reopen its doors following the state-mandated closure of nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The store was located on South Adams Street.
A new nonprofit retail store, The Samaritan’s Market, opened in the former Salvation Army location on Tuesday.
The Times reached out to Crawley for comment and was directed to management at the Salvation Army’s Corinth thrift store, which oversaw the operation of the Fulton store. Despite multiple attempts, The Times was unable to contact representatives with the Salvation Army who would comment on the closure of the Fulton thrift store.
The Salvation Army raises a bulk of its funds through sales at its chain of thrift stores. That money is used in a variety of ways. Foremost, the organization helps pay utility bills for people facing unexpected emergencies and provides financial aid to families whose homes are struck by natural disasters. In a 2013 interview on the Fulton store’s restructuring, Salvation Army Divisional Service Extension Field Representative for Mississippi and Louisiana Suzette McMillan told The Times the local branch assisted between four and six families each month at an average of $200 per family.
The organization is perhaps best known for its annual Angel Tree program, which helps solicit toy and clothing donations for needy children at Christmas.
It is unclear what the closure of the Fulton thrift store means for the future of the programs the nonprofit organization provides to Itawamba County.