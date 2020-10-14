When the Salvation Army closed its doors in April, Sherree and Diamond King, knew that someone had to take up the reigns or many people who depend on the organization’s annual holiday giving programs would be doing without this season.
The Kings, who once owned a Christian bookstore at the South Adams Street location, decided to return to Adams Street by opening Samaritan’s Market.
Samaritan’s Market was installed shortly after the Salvation Army closed for good to ensure the needs of the community did not go unmet.
Samaritan’s Market will still operate as a thrift store. Donations of gently worn clothing, shoes, household items, CDs, books, and pictures can be dropped off at their South Adams Street storefront. They do not accept items such as broken furniture, mattresses or box springs, or damaged or stained items.
In addition to the thrift store, they will also be partnering with Divine Love Thrift Store to organize Project Feeding Fulton which will provide a Thanksgiving meal to over 400 residents of Itawamba county and beyond.
The Samaritan’s Market will also host a Samaritan’s Tree –in place of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree- in addition to having bell-ringers in place at Wal-Mart to raise money for the immediate financial needs of families in the community who may be struggling this season.
Samaritan’s Market Manager Joanna Crawley explained that the money collected by the bell-ringers, “goes straight back into the community, covering utility bills and buying food for local families in need.”
Crawley added that their greatest need throughout the holiday season is volunteers for bell-ringing, “we hope to have not only individuals volunteer, but would love to see groups sign up to volunteer together as well.” Crawley and The Kings are particularly hopeful that they can inspire younger generations to show up to give back to their community.
Last year approximately 100 families were served through the Samaritan’s Tree and money collected by bell-ringers. That number is expected to be much higher this year due to higher unemployment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Samaritan’s Market will begin taking applications for the Samaritan’s Tree on Monday, Oct. 26. The tree will go up at Wal-Mart on Friday, Nov. 27 and donations can be dropped at the Samaritan’s Market.
For more information about volunteering, please contact Samaritan’s Market at 662-862-4001.