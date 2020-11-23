The Samaritan’s Market is reaching out to communities across the county in hopes of helping families in need this holiday season.
The non-profit located at 713 South Adams opened in May 2020 in the building once occupied by the Salvation Army Thrift Store. The organization’s focus, giving back to the community, led them to create their own holiday giving program, the Samaritan’s Tree – in place of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, store manager Joanna Crawley said concerns for struggling families during this season are paramount.
“The holidays can be tough on people under normal circumstances, much less the kind of stress they have been faced with this year,” Crawley said. “We want them to know we are here to help.”
The process is easy according to Crawley.
“Applicants can come by our store and fill out the paperwork. It’s quick and easy,” she said. “Once that’s done, we place a tag on the Christmas tree and people who want to help can adopt a child.”
Similar to the Salvation Army’s program, the child’s age, clothing sizes, and toy wish list is included on the tag. Crawley said they hope to have the tree in place at Wal-Mart in the coming days.
“We have several ready to be placed, but we want to make certain we reach out to as many people as we can,” she said. “If anyone knows of a struggling family, please tell them to come to us.”
For more information on Samaritan’s Tree, call 662-862-4001.