Samaritan’s Market celebrated their first year in business this past Wednesday with special deals and door prizes for shoppers.
Samaritan’s Market serves Itawamba County and the surrounding area by helping to meet the needs of local community members such as paying utility bills and helping with groceries or clothing items during an emergency. The Fulton based nonprofit organization accepts donations of gently worn clothing, shoes, household items, CDs, books, and pictures at their brick and mortar retail location on Adams Street with 100 percent of the proceeds received going directly toward supporting that mission.
Samaritan’s Market owners --and mother daughter duo – Sherree King and McKenzie King Stephenson are offering 25 percent off of Life Application Bibles throughout the month of June in celebration of their first year in addition to a couple new incentives for regular shoppers. Stephenson added that they are happy to stock any version of the Bible a customer might need.
They’ve also started a punch card program to show their gratitude to their returning customers. This new incentive will allow them to get ten dollars off of their purchase for every $100 they spend in the store. For another ten percent off of their clothing purchases, customers can purchase one of their green shopping bags and receive a ten percent discount on any clothing items that they can fit in the bag. The cost of the bags is five dollars.
“We appreciate the community for all they’ve done for us. Without donations and purchases, we wouldn’t be able to give back to those in need,” Stephenson told The Times.
In addition to King and Stephenson, Samaritan’s Market relies on the hard work of a few kind-hearted employees and volunteers.
“We have wonderful volunteers and employees who have become a family who loves and cares deeply for each other,” said Stephenson.
One of their long-time employees, Joanna Crawley, stayed with them as they transitioned the retail space from Salvation Army to Samaritan’s Market. Crawley was employed by the Salvation Army for thirteen years which
Stephenson, a graphic designer by trade, has designed some new graphics for Samaritan’s Market that will be used on their shopping bags and stickers. Incorporated into the design are the words donate, purchase, support, and pray, the four ways that the community can support their mission.
“We tell people, if you can’t do the first three, we just ask that you keep us in your prayers,” said Stephenson.