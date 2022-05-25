Small businesses failing during the COVID-19 pandemic became an all too common occurrence over the last several years.
That pattern makes the success story that is Sam's Town Market in Mantachie all the more notable.
Owner Sam Farris first opened the meat market in January 2020, shortly before the first wave of U.S. COVID infections. The difficulties the pandemic brought with it compounded the challenges inherent to starting a new business.
"If you want a real example of a baptism by fire, I was living it then," Farris said. "As wild as that time was, it’s really special for me to look back, knowing we were able to create a place that was there for the people of Mantachie and the surrounding area, when they needed it most."
But Farris's business not only survived the pandemic, but has thrived since opening more than two years ago. For its impact on the Mantachie community and the county at large, Sam's Town Market was named Itawamba County's 2021 Small Business of the Year by the Itawamba County Development Council and the Board of Supervisors.
"First and foremost, we want to sincerely thank each and every customer who has supported us, as well as the Itawamba County Development Council, the Board of Supervisors, and all of the affiliated groups who considered us for this honor," Farris said in a statement.
The idea for Sam's Town Market emerged from a simple conversation between strangers back in 2019.
"The very first experience that started the whole thing stemmed from a small-talk conversation of 'Who do I know that you know?' with a complete stranger at the time," Farris said. "As it turned out, we knew the same people, and they had a problem."
That problem? Having no local, affordable, convenient source for fresh meat, produce and dairy products in Mantachie. When the thought of opening a meat market first crossed Farris's mind, he reached out to Scott Clouse, a local butcher with decades of experience, to find out how feasible opening such a business in Mantachie might be. Not long after that conversation, Sam's Town Market became a reality, with Clouse serving as the new meat market's head butcher.
"In September 2019, whether a market could survive long term was the question we were working through," Farris said. "And while all we had then was a common vision, there was one thing evidently clear: Mantachie needed the market."
Farris' dedication to serving the Mantachie community was born of a deep sense of gratitude. In 2006, Farris was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Farris credits the community for helping him and his family cope through his battle with the disease.
"Mantachie was there for me," he said. "The school, the businesses, and the town – they rallied for me. They prayed for me. They surrounded me with support and love at a time my family and I needed it most."
The need for a local market drove Farris through the rigors of opening and running a business through a pandemic, with the conviction that he owed the Mantachie community nothing less.
"My goal is to help as many people as I can, as often as I can, for as long as I can," Farris said. "And I hope my Sam’s Town Market can be ground zero for that mission for years to come."