Tremont at Thrasher

Girls: Tremont 29, Thrasher 27

The Tremont Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the season and first under head coach Harrison Fancher.

Boys: Tremont 50, Thrasher 21

The Eagles beat the Rebels handily and got back on track after their loss last night.

IAHS at Noxubee County

Girls: IAHS 41, Noxubee County 40

The Lady Indians picked up their second win in as many days by winning a close one on the road.

Boys: Noxubee County 67, IAHS 59

The Indians were never able to come back from a 33-26 halftime deficit.

Mantachie girls at South Pontotoc Tournament

South Pontotoc 68, Mantachie 38

The Lady Mustangs couldn't keep up with the tournament host in the nightcap.

 

