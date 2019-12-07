Tremont at Thrasher
Girls: Tremont 29, Thrasher 27
The Tremont Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the season and first under head coach Harrison Fancher.
Boys: Tremont 50, Thrasher 21
The Eagles beat the Rebels handily and got back on track after their loss last night.
IAHS at Noxubee County
Girls: IAHS 41, Noxubee County 40
The Lady Indians picked up their second win in as many days by winning a close one on the road.
Boys: Noxubee County 67, IAHS 59
The Indians were never able to come back from a 33-26 halftime deficit.
Mantachie girls at South Pontotoc Tournament
South Pontotoc 68, Mantachie 38
The Lady Mustangs couldn't keep up with the tournament host in the nightcap.