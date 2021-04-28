Lonnie Harris’s answer is simple when asked what he’s going to do when he retires from his State Farm business after 45 years.
“Anything I want to,” he said with a slight grin.
He’s looking forward to spoiling his grandchildren and spending more time with his great-grandson, he went on to say, but the blessing is bittersweet.
“I have a lot of mixed feelings. I’ll miss seeing folks,” he said. “I have always felt like a mother hen protecting her chicks under her wings. I represent State Farm, but I work for the those I have insured.”
Harris said his clients are like extended family and he’s always felt responsible for their needs.
In the early years, his wife, Betty was his first secretary. She worked with him for at least a decade, then her focus turned to raising their three daughters Candy, Beth, and Lisa.
“She was the reason we had such success. She has always been very detail-oriented and kept me focused,” Harris said.
In the 90s Harris moved his business to Access Road in Fulton. Reluctant at first, he became one of the initial State Farm agents across the region to use the company’s new computer system. After learning the in’s and out’s, he quickly became the guy who convinced other agents across the region to opt-in for swift, grand technology.
“I’ve worked with index cards, microfiche, and computers. I’ve just learned all I want to learn,” Harris said of the ever-changing high-tech world.
Along with the support of his wife and the company he represented for over four decades, Harris also credits his business success to the staff who has worked alongside him through the years.
“I just want to say ‘Thank you to staff and people that have worked with me,” he said. “They helped in making this business what it is.”
Now Harris is handing over the reins to his successor, Brannon Poland. Retired from the military, Poland and his wife, Kimberley, have three children and have moved to the area from Batesville. Poland lived in Fulton as a child and is looking forward to raising his family in the familiar territory.
“It’s going to be tough filling his shoes,” Poland said of Harris’s retirement. “But we’re keeping everything the same and are working on a smooth transition. We’re excited about being here.”
Poland said he’s hoping to meet their customers one-on-one as he steps into the role and continues the relationships that Harris has forged.
“I’m thankful that I got to represent State Farm in my hometown,” Harris said. “It’s hard to turn my customers over, but Brannon will do a good job.”
To celebrate the transition, family, friends, and customers are invited to a “Goodbye and Hello” retirement party on April 30, from 1-3 p.m at Harris’s agency at 101 Access Road in Fulton.