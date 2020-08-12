“Adam Armour is one of the coolest guys in town,” Stan Miller, owner of Piezons Pizza told The Times.
Armour’s first story featured Miller placing seventh out of more than 300 competitors in the 2005 World Pizza Championship in Italy.
It’s been 15 years since the inexperienced 23-year-old with one crooked tooth wrote his first feature story for The Itawamba County Times.
“Adam and I have known each other for years,” Miller said. “When he did his first story for the paper we instantly hit it off. He was and still is so genuine.”
Miller said it’s obvious that Armour cares about the community and the people in it.
“Each story has thoughtful questions and a sense of how to put the spotlight on the subject,” he said. “His talent is taking him to other opportunities and we’re not only proud for him, but proud of him too!”
After a decade and a half of covering graduations, crime, and county government, Armour is taking his talents to the Daily Journal as news editor. It was, and is, his dedication and talent that earned him this new spot in newspaper history.
But when it comes to his time at The Times, it was almost as if Armour himself spoke his position into being.
“I was in a journalism class at Ole Miss and the teacher went around the room asking each of us what we wanted to do,” he laughed. “All the other students said big money-making jobs like public relations. Not me. I said I wanted to write for a small-town paper.”
And so it was.
“I think what I will miss the most is being out and about in Itawamba County,” Armour said. "I’m generally introverted, but I do like getting out and having one-on-one interviews with people, whether it’s something I’m familiar with or it’s something new I’m learning about.”
There’s probably no one he has spent more time with than former MSU-Itawamba Extension Officer Romona Edge.
She was the first person he met on his first day on the job.
“Adam is wonderful! We met on his first day of work at The Times, and he was with me my final working hours at the MSU-Itawamba Extension Office,” Edge said. “You could always depend on Adam to help publicize our events at the extension office.”
Edge even talked Armour into climbing on one of her horses once when he was interviewing her.
“I had never been on a horse and to be honest didn’t think I ever wanted to, but she talked me into it,” he said. “I pretty much just held on for dear life.”
“We’ve had a lot of fun together. Adam is truly a friend of mine and the extension service,” Edge said. “It is amazing how he can make the most interesting article out of just a few words. He is an author extraordinaire.
His knack for colorful animal antics have landed him in more than one pasture. Armour has stood among a herd of jackasses, was pecked on the hand once by an emu, and wrote about Eulon Hood’s covey of quail.
Likely nothing in life would have offered him the peculiar and unpredictable adventures he will one day share with his grandchildren than his time at The Times.
Of all Armour’s extraordinary feature stories over the last 15 years, his favorite is “Ed needs whiskey,” a whimsical story about a man and his pet turkey.
“I liked it because it’s a story about nothing,” he said. “I just wrote about his personality and his love for this turkey. Interesting people make interesting stories.”
Armour wholeheartedly believes everybody’s story is important and worth writing about.
“The hook is the person,” he said.
No matter the story or the person, he says he always left an interview feeling invigorated, but it’s the feedback throughout the years that’s given him the biggest boost.
“To hear someone say they really enjoyed a story or it’s interesting or well written,” he said. “That’s what makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”
The Times former Managing Editor, Alisha Wilson, hired Armour in 2005.
“Adam has a true talent for telling the stories of the people of Itawamba County,” she said. “He came in as an outsider and developed a love for the community here and it showed through his writing. His passion and creativity will surely be missed at The Times.”
Both Wilson and Charlotte Wolfe, former Journal Inc. associate publisher and The Times general manager, agree they knew he would do well, and he did not disappoint.
“Adam was a natural fit to take the lead role here when I left. He has brought fresh ideas to the staff and newspaper, and I’m very proud of him and what he’s accomplished.” Wolfe said. “He’s well respected in the community and has become the face of this paper. While he will be missed in Itawamba County, the Daily Journal is gaining a talented writer and editor,” she added.
Armour has long since fixed that tooth, but paid homage to it in his editorial namesake “One Crooked Tooth.” In it, he often gave The Times readers a peek into his personal life where he wrote about the shenanigans of he and his wife, Amanda’s, 4-year-old daughter, Arlie, and his scabby cat.
Those colorful and witty words will be missed.
Shmi Skywalker said it best, “You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the sun from setting.”
In the end, we all must learn to “Let it Go.”
As his longtime co-worker and Times Advertising Manager Shelley Ozbirn says, “It’s just harder than we thought.”
Good luck, Adam. May the force be with you.