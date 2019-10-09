It’s time for some trickery and bags full of treats!
October 29 will see the return of ghost, goblins and all manner of monsters to Fulton’s famed Scare on the Square trick-or-treat event. As is tradition, various businesses will set up around the court square, passing out candy to all the kooky critters and cartoon characters that come their way. Businesses not located in downtown Fulton are invited to set up booths around the county courthouse and inside Playgarden Park. Area churches and civic groups are also encouraged to participate.
Trick or treating is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
As always, at least two blocks – from Clifton to Cummings Street – will be closed to traffic to ensure a safe, fun trick-or-treat environment. More streets may be closed in order to accommodate the large crowds that are expected. Any and all children are invited to the event.
Attendees are invited to gather in Playgarden Park for a viewing of “Toy Story of Terror,” and watch Woody and the gang get to the bottom of a mystery as members of their group start to disappear.
Employees of the City of Fulton will be giving away hotdogs at city hall. Drinks will be available for 50 cents.
Scare on the Square has become one of the largest community events hosted by the city. For the last couple of years, the event has drawn hundreds, possibly thousands, of people to the downtown area.
For more information on the event, call Fulton City Hall at 862-4929.