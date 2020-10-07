Itawamba County School District (ICSD) board members voted to amend its Distance Learning Policy to address the large number of virtual students who are failing.
During their Monday, Oct. 5 meeting Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the board out of 115 virtual students, 80 are failing.
“We have to do something to step in and stop it,” Wiygul told the board. “We don’t need to wait or come May we will have a lot of students who fail.”
The board voted unanimously to amend the policy.
Beginning Oct. 16, any distance learner who is failing any class as shown on a progress report or a 9 weeks report card must return to traditional school and not be allowed to distance learn.
The student will have the option to appeal this decision to a committee of 3 teachers and/or administrators who may allow the student to remain in distance learning only if the student can show extenuating circumstances that would preclude the student from attending traditional school.