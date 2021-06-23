After a special held meeting on June 15, Itawamba County School District will see some shuffling of familiar faces to different places when the 2021-2022 school year begins in August.
Several administrative changes will take place at Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC). According to Itawamba County Superintendent Trae Wiygul, due to the high number of students enrolled, grades kindergarten through fifth and sixth through eighth grades will now be split administratively with each having its own designated principal and assistant principal.
Former IAC Assistant Principal Ashley Greer will replace Dr. Terry Harbin as the K-5 principal. Harbin left the position after being formally named as the new principal at Milam Elementary School by the Tupelo District Board of Trustees in late May.
Matthew Pharr was named as K-5 assistant principal replacing Greer. Pharr previously taught sixth grade at Mantachie Elementary School. He was named Itawamba County School District Teacher of the Year in 2019.
Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) Principal Carson Cook will step into the newly created role of 6-8 grade principal at IAC. Cook has led the school since 2014. Under his and Assistant Principal Dr. Karen Gray’s leadership, DAC improved from a “D” school rating to a “B” where it currently stands.
Joining Cook at IAC as the assistant principal for grades 6-8 will be Kevin Armstrong. He will be leaving his position as assistant principal at Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS).
Armstrong’s position at IAHS will be filled dually by IAHS English teacher and Scholars Bowl Coach, Chris Johnson and DAC Assistant principal, Dr. Karen Gray.
Stepping in as DAC’s principal will be a familiar face. Grant Martin, Assistant Principal of Mooreville Middle School will move into the position in August. Martin previously served as a teacher and coach at Dorsey. The school will no longer have an assistant principal after Gray’s departure.
Mick Taylor will transition from Director of the Itawamba County Improvement Center (ICIC) to the newly created position of 7-8 grade assistant principal at Mantachie High School. Martin Davis will replace Taylor as Director of ICIC. Davis previously served as assistant principal at IAC. John Tigner will continue as assistant principal of grades 9-12.
“We’re fighting to get to an A-rated district,” said Wiygul. “We’re trying to put people where we felt they best fit in order to move the district to the next level and continue to grow.”
The board unanimously approved all administrative changes in the special held meeting.