A concerned supporter continues to push back against the school board’s decision to drop seventh and eighth grade classes at Dorsey and Fairview attendance centers.
During the Itawamba County School District (ICSD) Board’s April 6 meeting, Sherri Moore read from a list of prepared questions that pushed back against their recent decision to move junior high students from the schools at Dorsey and Fairview to either Itawamba Attendance Center or Mantachie Attendance Center, beginning next school year.
Moore began by asking should the board reconsider and postpone moving the students for another year because of the COVID-19 crisis, which hung over the meeting. Rather than the school district board room, members met inside a room at the county’s alternative school to provide more space. Three board members joined the meeting via teleconference to keep the attendance below the state-mandated 10 person limit.
1st District representative and board chairperson Wonda Cromeans moderated the meeting. Votes were taken by roll call.
The board answered unanimously to have all seventh and eighth grade students at Dorsey and Fairview attendance centers transferred to other schools within the district by the beginning of the fall semester would remain in place.
Moore then questioned if board members had independently researched Superintendent Trae Wiygul’s findings regarding increases in school district spending, which he believes makes the move necessary. According to numbers provided by Wiygul, by December 2018, the district had spent $677,152, less than half of its $1.48-million budget. In comparison, by December 2019, the district had spent $983,208 – nearly two-thirds–of its $1.55-million annual budget.
If spending continues on this trajectory, Wiygul said, the overall shortfall for the five-year period will be approximately $2.4 million.
School district leaders attribute most of the increase in spending to maintenance issues, including broken air conditioner units, water main breaks, aging buses and older buildings with roof issues.
School officials say the move will save the local school district hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
According to numbers provided by the school district in early March, FAC has 181 students, 42 of which would be given a choice to attend IAC or Tremont under the new structure. Currently, DAC houses 325 students, 78 of which are seventh and eighth-graders.
Most Dorsey junior high students will be transferred to IAC, although Wiygul has stated that if 20-25 students would prefer to attend classes in Mantachie, a bus would be provided to take them.
Commenting via teleconference call, 4th District School Board Representative Clara Brown told Moore she found Wiygul’s findings to be accurate. Dr. Wes Pitts, 2nd District Representative, agreed with Brown. Both voted in favor of moving Dorsey and Fairview students. So too did 5th District Representative Tony Wallace.
Cromeans and 3rd District Representative Philip Blackmon voted against it.
“Mr. Wiygul is appointed to this position to do a job,” Pitts said. “His findings are based on data, and I trust his opinion.”
Moore also addressed other areas of concern, including whether the board had adequately looked at the fuel cost and maintenance for busing the students, the loss of instructional time for bussed students and the positive effect athletic participation has on students, particularly those who are underprivileged.
Both Wiygul and Pitts said students being transferred Dorsey or Fairview would have the opportunity to participate in sports at their new schools.
School board attorney Michele Floyd also disputed some of Moore’s claims, specifically an eight-page document she presented the board during their March 17 meeting which purportedly used the district’s public financial records to show how the school district could afford to keep Dorsey and Fairview junior high students at their respective schools.
Floyd told Moore she had thoroughly reviewed her documents and said her findings were “inaccurate” and a misrepresentation of the facts, although she didn’t specifically dispute any items from Moore’s research during the public meeting.