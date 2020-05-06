The Itawamba County School District will host six graduation ceremonies over the next few weeks to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines while also honoring the accomplishments of the county’s graduating class.
On Monday, the Itawamba County School Board approved graduation plans for all three county high schools.
Formal graduation plans have been set for students as follows:
IAHS – Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at the IAHS Football Stadium
Mantachie – Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. at the Mantachie Football Stadium
Tremont – Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at the Tremont Baseball Field
School district officials also set alternative dates for each ceremony – July 16, 17, and 18 – in case of rain.
The district will hold a second set of graduation ceremonies for students with military obligations. IAHS will hold its ceremony inside the school gymnasium on May 22 at an as-of-yet undetermined time. The dates and times for both Tremont and Mantachie high schools’ alternate graduation ceremonies are pending.
Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul said the principals from each school will be contacting students in the next few days to determine those times.
“We will be sending out specific graduation details when it gets closer to the actual date,” Wiygul said. “This will allow us to make plans according to CDC and MDE guidelines at that time.”
High school graduations were originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23. All three ceremonies would have been held inside the Itawamba Community College Davis Event Center. Local schools have been closed since the beginning of March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines provided by the Mississippi Department of Health recommend limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the virus, forcing school district leaders across the state to plan alternate ways of hosting ceremonies for their graduating seniors.
Wiygul said there were several ways the school district could have hosted graduation ceremonies, but feels they’ve arrived at a suitable compromise between safety and celebration.
“These students have worked really hard and we want to do something for them,” he said.