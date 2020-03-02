Seventh and eighth grade students will no longer attend Dorsey and Fairview attendance centers.
During Monday night's school board meeting, Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul presented his recommendation to the board to move seventh and eighth grades from Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) and Fairview Attendance Center (FAC) to Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) in Fulton and Tremont.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of his recommendation. The change will take place at the beginning of the next school year.
The school district board room was packed with the families of children from both schools. Representatives from both Dorsey and Fairview pleaded with school board members to delay a vote until after further research into the school's finances could be performed.
School officials say the move will save the local school district hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. According to Wiygul, the school district is struggling financially.
According to numbers provided by Wiygul, by December 2018, the district had spent $677,152 — less than half —o f its $1.48-million budget. In comparison, by December 2019, the district had spent $983,208 — nearly two-thirds —of its $1.55-million annual budget.
If spending continues on this trajectory, the overall shortfall for the five-year period will be approximately $2.4 million.
Roughly two-thirds of the school district’s budget is teacher salaries. Wiygul said teachers affected by the move will be absorbed throughout the district in openings created by retirements and resignations.