Fulton, MS (38843)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.