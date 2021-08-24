During a specially held board meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, Itawamba County School District (ICSD) Board voted to extend COVID-19 relief pay for its employees.
Enacted in 2020, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) allowed paid time off for employees and reimbursement to employers both through legal tender and tax exemptions. Initially mandatory, the school district later opted out of the plan as COVID-19 cases began to decline. With cases once again on the rise, the board was faced with opting back into the program.
ICSD Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the board his concerns were for the teachers and employees across the district who are already low on sick days and facing the same battle they faced the previous school term.
“We are not trending in the right direction,” Wiygul told the board. “It’s my opinion we should continue to allow COVID-19 relief pay.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, the ICSD paid $179,000 in COVID-19 relief pay. The district recieved reimbursements for the amount in tax exemptions and payments.
“Our teachers are under a great deal of stress and strain,” First District School Board Representative Wanda Cromeans told the board. “We need to take care of and support our people.”
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted unanimously to extend the paid leave policy from July 1 through Oct. 30, 2021. The ICSD will allow ten days paid leave for employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are caring for an immediate family member who tests positive. District employees must obtain test results from a reliable source such as a physician or clinic to obtain the paid days, no over-the-counter test will be allowed.
“Right now the Oct. 30 cutoff seems fair,” Wiygul told the board. “More and more people are getting vaccinated and we can take another look at where the trend is headed as things progress.”