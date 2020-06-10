[EDITOR'S NOTE: Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul contacted The Times after the publication of this article to dispute the salary of the Alcorn County Superintendent as stated in the story. The figure below comes from an article from Mississippi Today published on Sept. 20, 2019 detailing the salaries of all Mississippi superintendents. That article can be found here. The salaries listed in that article represent superintendents' rate of pay for the 2018-2019 school year. According to Wiygul, the rate of pay for Alcorn County's superintendent has since changed to $148,000. We've left the original amount in the article for transparency and because the amount is correct based on the time frame cited.]
The Itawamba County School Board approved a 5% pay increase for Superintendent Trae Wiygul during their regular board meeting on June 1. Board members also voted to extend Wiygul’s current contract by one year.
Three of the school board’s five members voted in favor of the pay increase: Clara Brown, Tony Wallace and Wonda Cromeans. 2nd District School Board Representative Dr. Wes Pitts and 3rd District School Board Representative Phillip Blackmon were absent and did not vote.
A 2019 article published by Mississippi Today enumerating the salaries of superintendents statewide listed Wiygul’s pay at $96,500 per year. This would place his salary in the bottom 20% among Mississippi’s 148 superintendents.
The median salary for the 2018-2019 school year was $115,000.
Itawamba County School District’s enrollment was 3,500 students in the 2018-2019 school year. In comparison, the salary for Alcorn County’s superintendent, according to the report, is $98,500 with 3,220 students enrolled. The highest-paid superintendent in the state is Corinth School District’s Edward Childress. His salary is $201,780 with an enrollment of 2,645 students.
State Senate Bill 2438 took effect on July 1, 2016, and changed the position of superintendent of education from elected by voters to appointed by the local school board. A superintendent’s salary is at the discretion of the school board. According to state law, the salary to be paid for the years after the first year of the contract is subject to revision, either upward or downward, in the event of an increase or decrease in the funds available.
Mississippi was one of the last states across the nation to make the move from electing superintendents to appointing them.
The Itawamba County School Board voted to appoint Wiygul as head of the school district in 2016 after interviewing with several candidates.
Wiygul began his career in education at Mooreville in 1996, where he taught Mississippi Studies and geography while coaching football and golf. He taught at Dorsey Attendance Center for three years before being named the school’s assistant principal. Later, he was made principal of the school. In 2006, he was named assistant principal and athletic director of IAHS. In 2008, he became the school’s principal.
The timing of the raise will likely raise some eyebrows. In March, the school board voted 3-2 to drop seventh and eighth grade classes at Fairview and Dorsey attendance centers to help compensate for expected budgetary shortfalls in the coming years. That decision was met with a loud outcry from members of those communities.