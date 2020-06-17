Itawamba County School officials have released strict graduation guidelines for all three county high schools in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The local school board approved the guidelines during a special meeting, late Monday afternoon.
Ceremonies for all three area high schools will largely follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including placement inside each schools’ football stadium … or in Tremont’s case, baseball field … in accordance to social distancing recommendations. Graduates will be limited to six guests each to limit the crowd size.
According to Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul, he and staff members of Itawamba Agricultural High School, the largest of the county’s three schools, measured the stadium at IAHS to determine the number of guests that could be accommodated while still maintaining the CDC’s recommended safe distance of 6 feet.
Wiygul told members of the school board, Monday, attendees will be seated every other row, while also being spaced 6 feet apart from side-to-side. According to their calculations, the IAHS stadium could be divided into 120 sections with six family members in each. Graduates will also be arranged on the fields of their respective schools following similar guidelines.
The school board agreed that a higher number of guests would pose a significant health risk and approved limiting the number of tickets given to each graduate to six.
In other guidelines approved by the board, family members must sit in the same section and while masks are not required, they are recommended.
The graduation policy was approved for Itawamba, Tremont, and Mantachie high schools.
Graduation ceremonies are as follows:
IAHS – Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at the IAHS Football Stadium
Mantachie – Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. at the Mantachie Football Stadium
Tremont – Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at the Tremont Baseball Field
School district officials have also set alternative dates for each ceremony – July 16, 17, and 18 – in case of rain.
The ceremonies will also be streamed on Facebook Live for anyone who may not be able to attend.