Less than two weeks after starting a sacked lunch program to help feed Itawamba County schoolchildren during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Itawamba County School District has brought it to a halt. At least temporarily.
Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul announced the end of the school district’s feeding program last week via Twitter and the school district’s notification program. Thursday was the final day students could pick up free lunches. The program kicked off on March 21.
According to the superintendent, concerns for participants’ safety amid the viral outbreak drove the decision to halt the sacked meal program.
“We feel after the President’s COVID-19 team saying these next two weeks are going to be bad, and the Governor’s announcement … that is in our best interest not to put our employees, volunteers and kids in dangerous situations,” Wiygul told The Times.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a statewide “shelter in place” order on Wednesday to help encourage social distancing, or physically staying away from one another, to help slow the spread of the virus and prevent overcrowding at local hospitals. According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s heavily cited projection model, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Mississippi won’t peak until mid-April.
The superintendent said the program will be on hiatus for at least two weeks. After that, school district officials will reevaluate the safety of the program and decide either to distribute sacked meals again or continue to hold off.
Itawamba County students have been out of school since the March 6 start of spring break. The county’s schools are closed until April 17, although there’s a strong possibility that either local or state school leaders will extend the closure.
The goal of the sacked meal program was to help families who relied on school lunches to ensure their children had a consistent source of healthy food every weekday. Itawamba County School District Food Service Director Kenny Coker and a small team of county lunchroom workers prepared the sacked meals each weekday. Volunteers carried the sacked lunches to participating churches across the county, where families could pick them up.
Wiygul said they were distributing approximately 1,500 meals a day.
“Yes, it’s disappointing,” he said. “But we feel it’s in our best interest to step away for a couple of weeks and reevaluate after the 20th.”