Itawamba County schools held the first in a series of high school commencement ceremonies, Friday.
Local graduating high school seniors who are joining the military received their diplomas in a trio of intimate events that complied with Centers for Disease Control guidelines for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Although a far cry from the grand, crowded ceremonies traditionally associated with high school commencement, the events were no less meaningful for the graduates being honored or the small groups of family and friends who attended.
Commencement ceremonies for the bulk of Itawamba County’s graduating class will be held in late June.
Mantachie High School held ceremonies for its two graduating seniors with military obligations – Blake Robinson and Spencer Bratton – inside the school library. A small crowd of family and friends sat around tables during two short, separate ceremonies. Principal Millie Wood opened each ceremony with a series of brief remarks, including her usual recitation of a portion of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.
“‘You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way,’” she read.
Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul commended the graduates on both their accomplishments throughout the school year and their decision to join the military.
“You’re the first person in Itawamba County School District in history to go through this. You have set the tone,” Wiygul told Bratton, technically the first Itawamba County graduate to walk this year. The comment drew a big laugh from the crowd.
Itawamba Agricultural High School Principal Rick Mitchell welcomed the families of five graduating seniors in another series of ceremonies later that afternoon.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, each senior’s families entered the gym at Itawamba Attendance Center in increments.
Graduates included David Williams, Korison Brown, Austin Timmons, Tyler Williams and Jonathan Tackett. Each is joining the U.S. National Guard.
“We are here to honor you, even if it is in an unconventional way,” Mitchell told the families.
Each graduate walked in to the Pomp and Circumstance March. Family members watched as they strolled across the stage to receive their diploma.
“As long as he got to do it before he left,” Melanie Pope, mother of Korison Brown said. “Now he can start his new journey.”
Tremont High School held its graduation ceremony in the high school gym for three seniors later that evening.
Alex Goodwin and Cody Hawkins both had military obligations. Senior Jesse Sartain also had commitments that will prevent him from participating in the June ceremony and joined the ceremony.
Principal Dawn Rogers welcomed each group of families individually. Both Rogers and Assistant Principal Brad Ramey presented the students their diplomas. Superintendent Wiygul offered the confirmation.
Ramey also provided closing remarks, commending the students on their accomplishments and providing them with a little advice to help guide them through life.
“Surround yourself with good people, find the good in every situation, always have gratitude and if you want to find true happiness, you’ll find it in serving others,” he said.
Immediately following the ceremony, the school held a parade to honor all graduating seniors.
Commencement ceremonies for the remaining Class of 2020 are scheduled as follows:
IAHS– Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at the IAHS Football Stadium
Mantachie – Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. at the Mantachie Football Stadium
Tremont – Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at the Tremont Baseball Field
School district officials also set alternative dates for each ceremony – July 16, 17, and 18 – in case of rain.
Itawamba County’s high school commencement ceremonies were originally scheduled to take place this past Saturday, but were canceled along with the remained of the school year to help slow the spread of the virus COVID-19.