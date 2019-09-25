The Itawamba County School District narrowly missed earning an A letter grade, according to projected ratings released by the Mississippi Department of Education last week.
The school maintained a letter grade of B according to the rankings released by MDE, the same as the previous two years. The school district missed earning the coveted letter grade of A by just two points.
“I am truly thankful for the outstanding effort put forth by our students, teachers, staff, administrators and everyone else involved in making this a memorable year,” Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul told The Times. “Our district as a whole increased an incredible 58 points.”
According to the MDE, a school district’s scores reflect a variety of criteria, including but not limited to how well students performed on the math and English portions of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), whether or not students are meeting expected growth in both of those areas, how well they’re performing in science and U.S. history, improvement among students who scored within the bottom 25-percent the previous year, whether or not high school students are graduating on time and how students are performing on the ACT.
Elementary and middle schools are ranked on a 700-point scale; high schools and the district as a whole are ranked on 1,000-point scales, albeit with different baselines for each letter grade.
Itawamba Attendance Center saw the greatest gains moving from 2017-2018 to 2018-2019, jumping from a C to the only A among Itawamba County schools. The school jumped a total of 94 points from one school year to the next. The bulk of this came via growth among students who scored poorly on last year’s math test. The school scored 29 points higher among students who tested in the bottom 25th percentile in math last year.
Dr. Terry Harbin, IAC principal, said the school’s improvements can be attributed to a concentrated effort to bring its letter grade up.
“We started an improvement focus plan last September and encouraged students to track their progress throughout the year,” Harbin said. “We offered student-driven incentives that motivated the students extrinsically.”
Harbin said morale among students and faculty is at an “all-time high.”
“We are super excited about the progress we’ve made,” he said. “We have already started implementing a new plan to maintain our A status.”
Although IAC saw the biggest bump in its letter grade, the elementary school wasn’t alone. Both Dorsey Attendance Center and Mantachie Attendance Center increased their letter grades during following the most recent round of testing. Students at both moved their respective schools from C’s to B’s.
Both Fairview Attendance Center and Tremont Attendance Center maintained their B letter grades from last year, although Tremont students improved the school’s score by 20 points. Itawamba Agricultural High School also maintained its B, although the school’s final score dropped by 58 points. Most of this drop can be attributed to slow growth among the school’s lowest scoring math test takers.
The 2019 grades for Itawamba County schools are as follows (the 2018 grades are noted in parenthesis):
• Dorsey Attendance Center – B (C)
• Fairview Attendance Center – B (B)
• Itawamba Agricultural High School – B (B)
• Itawamba Attendance Center – A (C)
• Mantachie Attendance Center – B (C)
• Tremont Attendance Center – C (C)
District wide, Itawamba County students outperformed last year’s scores on every level. Reading proficiency was 45.2% with 60.6% growth. Growth among students who scored within the bottom 25% on last year’s reading test, which is measured separately, was 58.7%
Countywide math proficiency was 54.8% with 72.5% growth. Growth among students who tested in the bottom 25% on last year’s math test was 65%.
The county saw improvement in both its overall math and reading scores as well as low performing scores.
The county’s graduation rate was 83.6%, essentially level with last year. Participation among Itawamba County students was at least 95% across the board.
As an average, Mississippi schools earned a C based on the current ranking system, mirroring last year’s letter grade. Statewide math proficiency was 47%; English proficiency was 41.8%, both improvements from the previous year.
The state’s graduation rate was 84%.
Superintendent Wiygul said the improvements to the school district’s scores took dedicated effort. Bringing them up even further will require more of the same.
“We worked extremely hard to increase the scores in the area of growth of our lowest 25% in both [English Language Arts] and Math,” Wiygul said. “By looking at the numbers, I would say we were successful. We will maintain that focus on growth, and look to improve our overall proficiency in all areas. One thing that would be a big help is that our students attendance increase. We have too many kids missing school and valuable instruction.”
Although Wiygul said narrowly missing a letter grade of A is slightly disappointing, he also believes it will motivate administrators and teachers to push extra hard to reach the top rating next year.
“We hope to find those two points and more this upcoming year,” he said. “Itawamba County has never received an A rating as a district, and we plan to change that in the upcoming year. We are so close that we can taste it.”