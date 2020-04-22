The Itawamba County School District has resumed its program to distribute sacked meals to schoolchildren during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Local lunchroom workers resumed packing lunches for Itawamba County students, who have been unable to return to school since March 6, on Monday. Packs contain enough food for two meals and are dispersed to churches throughout the county for pickup.
Meals can be picked up on Mondays and Wednesdays. The goal of the sacked meal program is to help families who relied on school lunches to ensure their children had a consistent source of healthy food every weekday.
Participating
churches include:
• Bethel Baptist Church, 445 Bethel Church Road, Fulton (Dorsey Community))
• Pine Grove Church, 2219 Dorsey-Evergreen Road, Fulton (Evergreen Community)
• Carolina Church, 3384 Carolina Road, Nettleton (Carolina Community, Old Riley’s Store)
• Salem Baptist Church, 28909 Highway 25 North, Golden (Fairview Community)
• Trinity Baptist Church, 302 South Adams Street, Fulton
• Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 5225 John Ranking Highway, Fulton (Ryans Well Community)
• First Baptist Church of Mantachie, 6080 Highway 363, Mantachie
• Ozark Baptist Church, 926 Ozark Baptist Church Road, Marietta
• Tremont First Baptist Church, 10050 Highway 178, Tremont
• East Fulton Baptist Church, 1200 East Main Street, Fulton
• Pine Grove Church of Christ, 216 North Johnson Road, Fulton (Tremont /Fairview area)
• Big Oak Baptist Church, 6870 Van Buren Road, Fulton
According to an April 16 post to his Twitter feed, Wiygul said remediation packets for kindergarten through eighth grade students will be available at food pickup locations beginning April 27. ACT prep packets will also be available.
Each packet contains grade-appropriate schoolwork to help students keep their minds active during the quarantine.
After distributing approximately 1,500 every weekday for two weeks, school district officials temporarily halted the program on April 2 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus’s continued spread. The decision to suspend the program followed on the heels of Gov. Tate Reeve’s declaration of a statewide “shelter in place” order on April 1.
According to Wiygul, the decision to suspend the program was to protect school workers packing the lunches, volunteers distributing them, and families picking them up.
During an April 14 press conference, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to shutter school buildings for the rest of the year. He also encouraged local school districts to focus on distance learning, when possible.
“School buildings in Mississippi will remain closed for the rest of the semester,” Reeve said. “That does not mean school is canceled.”
Medical experts with the Centers for Disease Control say children may show relatively mild symptoms of COVID-19, allowing them to spread the virus to others undetected.