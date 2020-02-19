Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul confirmed, Monday, that Itawamba County School District administrators are considering the possibility of moving seventh and eighth grades from both Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) and Fairview Attendance Center (FAC) to Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) in Fulton.
“Yes, it is something we are considering,” Wiygul told The Times via text message when asked about the potential move. The Times began receiving calls from parents late last week concerning the possibility of Dorsey and Fairview attendance centers losing their junior high classes.
Wiygul said officials with the school district are still “gathering information.” He hopes to provide further details about the proposed move later this week.
Fairview Attendance Center once housed kindergarten through ninth grade until the Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) campus moved to its current location. Ninth graders from the school then began attending IAHS.
At one time, Dorsey Attendance Center only housed kindergarten through sixth-grade students. In the late 1990s, the school’s principal, Don Coker, school board member Bobby Irvin and several faculty members lobbied the Mississippi Legislature for a junior high expansion. According to an article in the Aug. 20, 2003 edition of The Times, Dorsey was granted the facility after one vote in the Mississippi Legislature broke the tie to override Governor Kirk Fordice’s veto against it.