Itawamba County schools will remain closed through at least March 27.
The Itawamba County School Board voted during an emergency meeting, Tuesday morning, to keep schools closed an additional week amid growing concerns over the spread of the virus COVID-19. Classes were originally planned to resume on Monday, March 23.
The earliest they will now return is March 30.
Local students have been out of school since March 6. On Saturday, Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul announced via social media and the school district’s messenger app that the spring break holiday would be extended an additional week. All extra-curricular events, including sports matches and practices, were canceled for the week.
They are expected to remain canceled for the time being.
The school board said there could be further closures.
School district lunchroom workers will prepare sacked lunches at Itawamba Attendance Center cafeteria, starting Monday, and delivering them to churches throughout the county to assist families with providing food for their children during the pandemic. A full list of participating churches will be released later this week.
On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order encouraging schools to prepare to implement long-distance classrooms, if possible. Later that day, State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carey Write, called for state testing requirements to be canceled for the 2019-2020 school year.
“This is an unprecedented time in our state and country, and the safety, health and well-being of students, school staff and communities are the MDE’s and the Mississippi State Board of Education’s (SBE) top priorities,” Wright said via presser.
Wright also said should schools statewide need to close for an extended period, she would recommend that the SBE waive applicable policies regarding attendance, promotion and graduation.