Itawamba County students will return to the classroom on Aug. 7, albeit under guidelines meant to protect their health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
During their July 6 meeting, Itawamba County School Board representatives and Superintendent Trae Wiygul discussed options for reopening schools, early next month. School district leaders will hold a special meeting on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. to finalize their plans for the coming school year and set new school policies in place.
The Itawamba County school district recently hosted an online survey asking parents to help determine the best way to open local schools. According to school district officials, 88% of respondents said they’d prefer the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) guidelines for a somewhat normal, albeit modified school schedule. Roughly 1,800 people responded to the survey, which was hosted on the school district’s website.
“I agree with the majority,” Wiygul told the board. “Students need to have a teacher in front of them.”
Wiygul told the board they are still gathering information and looking at the plans other school districts are putting into place before making a decision on how to move forward with the upcoming school year.
On June 8, The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released guidelines for ways local school districts could reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines, entitled “Considerations for Reopening Mississippi Schools,” outlines a three-month timeline of strategies for districts to consider as leaders plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Included are the three types of school openings recommended by MDE; Traditional Schedule, Hybrid Schedule, and Virtual Schedule.
The MDE’s Traditional Schedule requires the students to be physically present with scheduling modifications to follow CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommendations. Considerations for facilities and staffing include daily screening protocols, transportation adjustments and routine disinfectant protocols.
Also under consideration is keeping students static or in one place and moving teachers to limit interactions. This includes limiting student gatherings in buildings to achieve social distancing guidelines.
“We will have to do things we have had to do before,” Wiygul said. “Grades K-4 won’t move from the classroom, the teachers will move.”
If Itawamba County School District officials move forward with opening schools under the Traditional Schedule, they will also be required to create a plan for serving students and adjusting duties for staff who cannot return to the building due to health issues.
“We will work with parents who have children with underlying health issues,” Wiygul said. “There are many things we have to get ironed out.”
Other options
Although Itawamba County School District leaders are leaning heavily toward opening local schools using the MDE’s guidelines for a Traditional Schedule, they have other options.
Under the state education department’s guidelines for a Hybrid Schedule, students would be taught both inside and outside the classroom setting. The schedule has groups of students reporting to classrooms on alternating days of the week, and otherwise utilizing online instruction.
Schools must meet distance learning requirements to partake in this schedule.
With the MDE’s Virtual Schedule, instruction is provided entirely through distance learning.
MDE request that school districts take into consideration whether they have sufficient internet bandwidth and mitigation of the digital divide among families before deciding to require students to use either a partial or entirely online school schedule.
In order to accommodate online instruction, the school district would need to implement a Learning Management System (LMS) with a developed curriculum. ICSD Attorney Michele Floyd said the school district would use an LMS called “Canvas,” should school district leaders go that route.
“Assignments and tests would be uploaded and everything the students need would all be in one place,” Floyd told the board.
Teachers would receive training on instruction in a virtual environment under the Virtual Learning option.
According to the Monroe Journal, neighboring Amory School District opted for the traditional in-class school for the 2020-2021 school year. District Superintendent Ken Byers said that safe distances in classrooms and buses were their greatest challenge. He noted the school hallways were not wide enough to keep students 6 feet apart during class changes.
Their survey also showed an average of 88 percent of parents agreed that traditional learning was the best option for their children.
Tupelo School District will allow parents the option to choose either in-classroom or online instruction.
Wiygul said although the traditional setting is the choice of both parents and the administration, the district will make preparations for all three recommended courses of opening.
“We will be planning for all three options,” Wiygul told the board. “Chances are we may be doing all three at some point.”