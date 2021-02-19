It appears more than just area residents are looking for food while waiting out the remnants of back-to-back winter storms. A flock of seagulls, or properly called “gulls,” landed themselves in a snow-covered parking lot off South Adams Street this week looking for a bite to eat.
Like a scene out of the Alfred Hitchock movie “The Birds,” the colony of at least a couple hundred gulls swooped into the open lot next to Hardee’s where the employees gladly fed the hungry birds some crumbs.
They appear to be Herring gulls, large light-colored birds with darker wingtips, with gray on their backs and white underneath. A few donned speckled feathers.
According to the www.audubon.org, the long-billed fowls are found along coastlines, bays, beaches, farmlands, and dumps. With their migration and habitat patterns, in the winter months it is uncommon to see them in northeast Mississippi.
Gulls, aka seagulls, are thought to be sensitive to slight changes in barometric pressure that occurs before extreme weather. Albeit, whatever brought the winged pilgrims north, or south, (hopefully it was not the quest for warmer temps), they are lovely against the backdrop of glistening snow.