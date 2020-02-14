Search efforts for a missing Fulton man will continue this weekend.
Marc Cobb, 25, was last seen on Jan. 12 at America’s Inn on Access Road in Fulton. He was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work. Cobb has not made contact with family or friends since.
A search for Cobb will take place tomorrow morning. Individuals who are willing to help should meet at the dead-end of Grissom Road at 9 a.m. According to the search’s organizer, John Maxcy, the group will focus on the area in and around Access Road.
“We want volunteers to be aware that it is a densely wooded and muddy area and they need to dress appropriately,” Maxcy told Times. “There is not enough room in the area for four-wheelers, so the search will be on foot.”
Fulton Assistant Chief of Police Brad Rogers said members of their department will be on-hand to assist.
Cobb is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.
“The family needs answers,” Maxcy said. “Many thanks to everyone willing to help.”
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3441 or Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.