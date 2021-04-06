Two separate search warrants executed on April 3 for Itawamba County residences have led to the arrest of two men on felony drug charges.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Jeremy Duane Dulaney, 42, at 1 Walker Levy Road Lot 10 in Fulton. Dulaney was charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a felony drug-related offense.
Dulaney appeared before Itawamba County Justice Court Judge John Bishop. His bond was set at $50,000.
In a separate arrest at 185 Buzby Drive, Fulton, Robert Earl Ashby, 32, was charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Ashby made his initial appearance before Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb. His bond was set at $20,000.
Authorities also arrested two individuals on misdemeanor drug offenses. This is the third search warrant executed in this area of Itawamba County in the past two months. As a result, a total of eight individuals have been arrested on drug-related charges.