Mantachie saddled up for their home opener, Friday night, riding their hottest streak of the past three seasons. Unfortunately, their resurgence of optimism was upended by a tribe of Seminoles on a warpath.
The Mustangs won the opening toss and deferred possession to the second half, meaning Smithville took first crack with the ball. They were held gainless across three consecutive plays, but at the end of a third-and-long stop that would have forced a punt, Mantachie’s sophomore defensive lineman Dillon Holley was flagged with a personal foul, giving the Seminoles a fresh set of downs.
Three plays later, the visitors capitalized on the penalty, scoring from 9 yards out on a run from tailback Jabril Smith and an extra point by kicker Landon McMellon to make it 7-0.
Teams traded pairs of three-and-out drives the rest of the first quarter, with the Mustang offense totaling single digit yardage through their three series. Early in the second, however, Mantachie hit what would be their play of the night. Senior quarterback Jacob Frazier connected with 6-foot, 3-inch senior Payden Franks, who was seeing his first career offensive snap, for a 35-yard completion deep into Seminole territory.
Unfortunately, that drive, like those before it, stalled before the bounty could be collected. The lost opportunity seemed to deflate the Mustangs and carried over onto the other side of the ball. Smithville answered on the first play of the ensuing drive with a 79-yard blast from Smith for his second score of the night to put his team up 13-0 with 10:19 remaining in the first half.
The teams again traded two drives each, although neither scored. With just over three minutes to play in the second quarter, a Mustang fumble set Smithville up with excellent field position. The Seminoles needed just three plays to notch their third score, and a quarterback-keeper by third-year starter Octavion Miller made it 19-0 going into halftime.
Despite the midpoint break to regroup, the Mustangs couldn’t shake the turnover bug. They fumbled on their first possession out of the half, and the Seminoles again responded with conciseness. It took only one play for Miller to find receiver Dylan Moffett from 33-yards out and push the Seminoles’ lead to 26-0.
Late in the third frame, a similar sequence played out. Another Mantachie fumble and another touchdown through the air for Smithville, by way of Miller to Jamarcus Walton from 8 yards out, made it 33-0 by quarter’s end.
Mantachie continued to fight in the final period. The Mustangs sustaining their first bit of traction on the evening, moving the ball 40 yards deep into the Seminole reservation and eventually punched it in from 5 yards out thanks to a scat by senior Noa Guess, who lunged for the pylon just in the nick of time, to avoid a shutout. The final score was 33-7.
It wasn’t the evening the Mustangs had hoped for after a week of basking in their first 2-0 start since a 2013-2014 campaign that ended as the second best in program history, but things weren’t as lopsided as the final score indicated either. Mantachie showed resiliency even after the win was out of reach, which plays to the heart and character of the players, a trait head coach T.J. Seago has been trying to instill since his tenure began five years ago.
Next week: The Mustangs have a bye next week and will be back in action on Sept. 20 when they host Hatley.