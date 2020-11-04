Tremont senior Brayden Burroughs was considered the underdog heading into the Mississippi 1A high school cross country state meet Saturday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.
Burroughs, who broke his personal record multiple times this season, finished second with a time of 18:09. The second place finish was the best individual finish on record for a Tremont boys runner. He led the Eagles to a second place team finish.
For the second year in a row, Tremont tried to knock Tupelo Christian Preparatory School from the top spot but came up short. The Eagles have been state runner-up both years. Two other Eagles finished in the top-10. Junior Haden Robinson finished sixth with a time of 18:58 and senior Konner Sartin posted a time of 19:11 to finish seventh. Burroughs, Robinson and Sartin all earned All-State honors.
Junior Gentry Lynch, who just returned to the team a couple of weeks ago after recovering from a broken leg, finished 25th with a time of 20:25. Senior Ryan Parker was 31st at 21:09, and crossing the finish line 35th was freshman Ryker Thomas with a time of 22:18.
Freshman Christy Caballero was the only girls runner from Tremont. She finished 12th with a time of 22:58 and made the All-State team.