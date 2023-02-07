After winter weather led to the cancellation of their matchups with county line rival New Site earlier in the week, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs entertained Tremont for Senior Night festivities at The Corral on Friday, Feb. 3. Both teams sent their seniors out on a high note to close the regular season.
(G) Mantachie 53, Tremont 28
The Lady Eagles from Tremont were ready to play in the first frame of action and found themselves trailing the Lady Mustangs by the slim margin of 8-6. Senior Darby Pitts was able to find pay dirt for the Lady Mustangs, scoring all 8 of their points in the first period. The Lady Mustangs settled down in the second period and raced to a 28-9 lead going into the halftime break. Pitts added another 8-point quarter, and Junior Jennah Trulove added 5 points for the Lady Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs added another 20-point quarter to the ledger in the third period. The Lady Mustangs were able to get everyone in on the action in the fourth period as they closed out the victory with a 53-28 final margin. Pitts led the scoring with 24 points on the night, followed by fellow Senior Abby Patterson with 10 points.
Top scorers for Tremont were Emma Harris with 9 points and Saige Black with 8 points.
(B) Mantachie 57, Tremont 44
The Mustangs and Eagles had a similar scrappy opening period with a 13-12 advantage belonging to the Mustangs when the dust settled. Senior Jaycob Hawkes and Junior Chandler Johnson provided the offense for the Mustangs, scoring 6 points and 7 points, respectively. The Mustangs stampeded ahead to a 33-18 score to close out the first half. More Mustangs found the stat sheet in the peirod and were led by Hawkes, with 8 points, and Senior Tyler Edge with 6 points. The Eagles answered back to open the second half and shaved off 6 points of the Mustangs lead in the third. The Mustangs were still too much for the Eagles, as the contest ended with the final score of 57-44. Hawkes led the Mustangs in scoring with 23 points, followed by Edge and Johnson with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Top scorers for Tremont were Alex Ocana with 15 points and Hector Chen with 12 points.
The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs return to action Feb. 7, traveling to Northeast Mississippi Community College to open division tournament play against Water Valley.