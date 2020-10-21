The Lady Mustangs made quick work of their first two playoff adversaries in what has been an astoundingly dominate season from a squad just in their second regulation year of competition.
Mantachie shocked Jackson-metro area school Pisgah in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-12) in the first round. Several Lady Mustangs made big plays including digs by Lynsey Barber and Alexis Leach, kills by Madison Jones and Bailey Coker, aces by Ramsey Montgomery and Darby Pitts and blocks by Ella Pitts.
Mantachie then traveled to Webster county for a date with Eupora, who had essentially received a bye in the first round after their opponents had to quarantine due to COVID-19.
Things started Saturday just like they left off Tuesday, for the Lady Mustangs, opening on a blistering (9-3) run to force a timeout for the Lady Eagles. Out of the break, Eupora crept back into things with three straight points only for Mantachie to punch the gas again to take the first set (25-15).
The roles reversed in the second set, with Eupora netting the first four points in a row, provoking a timeout by fiery head coach Kristi Montgomery, and it worked as Mantachie swung the pendulum with a 12-5 run of their own to take a (12-9) lead and prompting yet another timeout from the opponents.
Both teams traded blows and for a while neither could grab a definitive advantage, but eventually the Lady Mustangs found their groove and closed out the set on another big run, (25-17).
For all intents and purposes, the third set felt like a wash to those in attendance. Eupora never drew closer than five after the initial volleys, and after correcting a couple of unforced errors, Mantachie took the set (25-15) and the match (3-0), punching their ticket to the 2A North Half finals against division rival Walnut.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Wildcats have met twice this year, drawing an even stalemate, with both teams having won 5 sets apiece. Their matchup last night was not only the rubber match for their fierce rivalry, but also sent the victor to the state championship this Saturday.