Members of the House of Representatives are working to get to know the new members. All are working hard to meet the demands of constituent concerns in drafting new bills. Others are looking at the bills already offered and planning how to support or oppose those offerings. All of this is going on, while everyone is waiting for the day of new committee assignments.
Issues raised in the election process in Mississippi House District 40 are being reviewed by a select committee. It is meeting regularly, but no news has been leaked. That is something you will not see in Washington.
Editorials have been in printed in our area claiming education achievements in Mississippi are overrated. This is absolutely false. Standards for students have not been lowered. Yet, Mississippi students have made serious gains in their scores, while other states scores have been flat. Mississippi’s graduation rate had moved from below 70% to 85%, which is at or above the national average. Our teachers have done an outstanding job.
Also, a change in the rule where budget enhancements are made was a good choice. During a time when government spending was unlimited, a representative could stand up and propose an increase in any budget, with no worries. Now, to increase a budget a representative must tell where the increase will be taken away from another budget. This takes away the nonsensical out of the blue increases in the budget. We can now pay for reoccurring expenses with reoccurring revenues. Just like you and me, planning needs to happen before a major purchase or changes in the budget.
Our committee assignments were given out on Thursday. Your Representative’s new assignments handed out were as follows:
- Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency, Chairman
- Apportionment and Elections
- Appropriations
- Education (K-12)
- Medicaid
- Rules
- Universities and Colleges
All of these are strong committees. I appreciate the Speaker’s confidence in me for these appointments. Your servant (representative) will humbly try to make decisions that will enhance Mississippi’s future.
You will know for sure that I will be busy. However, intend to be available to you. I want to listen to your questions. I want to help you with your problems with government. I want to help you find assistance that I cannot provide. I want to support our student in their activities. These are some of the most important contributions I can make for you in the position I hold. It is not about me, but about you! How can I serve you, our children and grandchildren?
It has often been said that Mississippi is the “Buckle of the Bible Belt”. I am praying for Mississippi to be able to be the “Shining Buckle of the Bible Belt”. I pray that we will rise above the road we were led down for over 100 years to be a new Mississippi.