This was the sixth week of the 2020 legislative session. House members had a busy week full of committee meetings and hearings. The deadline to introduce general bills and constitutional amendments is Monday, Feb. 17. Members will remain busy over the next few weeks deciding which drafted bills will make it onto the House floor.
On Tuesday, Speaker Philip Gunn was presented the Angel Award by the Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention and was recognized for his commitment to fight human trafficking. In Oct. 2018, Speaker Gunn’s Commission on Public Policy hosted a human trafficking summit. Last session, the House passed HB571, which made it illegal for a person under the age of 18 to be charged with prostitution and to help them to break the trafficking cycle.
After being held on a motion to reconsider at the end of last week, HB95 came before the House again. The bill would require the Commissioner of Insurance to resolve certain disputes between provider and the insured regarding billing. An amendment was introduced and passed. The bill passed was amended and sent to the Senate.
HB756 was the source of a debate on Thursday. The bill would require the Department of Finance and Administration to prepare cost estimates to repair the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility. The correctional facility was used to house juvenile inmates and has been closed since the fall of 2016. The bill passed 91-22. It has been held on a motion to reconsider, because of wording that demanded revenue be spent.
Two representatives presented bills for the first time before the House. Representative Price Wallace (R – Simpson) presented HB687, which would extend the date of the repealer of the law that requires the Mississippi Boll Weevil Management Corporation to submit the annual audit of its accounts to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce by Nov. 15. The bill passed 117-2. Representative Lee Yancey (R- Rankin) presented HB408, which would provide requirements for credit for reinsurance. The bill passed 115-4.
Although several resolutions passed through the House this week, one concurrent resolution stood out. House Concurrent Resolution 13 honors the life of Mr. William J. “Billy” McCoy, who passed away in Nov. 2019. Speaker McCoy, from Rienzi, was a member of the House from 1980 to 2012 and served as Speaker of the House from 2004 to 2012. During his time in the House, he also served as Chairman of Ways and Means, Chairman of Education and Vice-Chairman of Highways and Highway Financing (now Transportation), among his other committee appointments. HCR 13 was passed unanimously by the members.
Please continue to pray for decisions we make. We want them to be what is best for Mississippi. Making Mississippi a better place is my goal. I do, sincerely, ask for your prayers.