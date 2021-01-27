This is the third week of the 2021 Legislative Session. Things are definitely moving at a faster clip. The deadline for introducing general bills was on Monday night. Committees will be beginning to research these bills for meetings. After Tuesday, Feb. 2, no additional bills will be added to the House calendar for consideration.
On Friday House Resolution 12 (HR12), was introduced. This was a change to our rules to make it possible to have video committee meetings. In the wake of the pandemic, we are making new paths to conduct the business of the people of Mississippi. So far, we have had only one positive Representative. His quarantine period ended Friday, with no new positives. It is my belief that we need to conclude this session as “normal”. We must allow our state to have as much “normal” as possible, without risking harm by the COVID-19 virus.
With the passage of HR12, The Speaker also announced new safety protocols that will be implemented starting next week. All committee meetings and sessions will happen via teleconference, which will be available to the public on the Legislature website. The House is scheduled to return to in-person sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 3 after the deadline to pass bills out of committee.
Speaker Philip Gunn announced new chairmanships of several House Committees:
• Insurance Chairman: Hank Zuber (R-Ocean Springs)
• Banking and Financial Services Chairman: Jerry Turner (R-Baldwyn)
• Drug Policy Chairman: Lee Yancey (R-Brandon)
• Rules Chairman: Rob Roberson (R-Starkville)
• Medicaid Vice-Chairman: Clay Deweese (R-Oxford)
I am Chairman of the Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency Committee (AET). AET has a heavy burden of bills assigned with quite a variety of interests. We are sifting through them, thoroughly. Next, Wednesday the Committee will discuss the bills and vote to bring some to the House Floor. Accountability, efficiency, and transparency of every stage of government will be considered. It is our charge to look at these bills with that in mind.
It is my blessed opportunity to be your representative. I will continue to work for the people of District 19 and the people of Mississippi. I ask you to pray for the Mississippi Legislature. I personally ask for your prayers for the people suffering from COVID19 and those who have lost loved ones. My wife, Sherry, and I have had the virus. We were very blessed to have light symptoms. I have chosen to give convalescent plasma so that it might be available to help those sick and infected. I cannot get vaccinated as long as I am giving the plasma. Sherry has gotten her vaccination. I want to encourage those who can to give convalescent plasma because you still have antibodies that can help someone else recover from COVID19. Everyone else needs to look at receiving the vaccine. Those are entirely your decisions.
God bless you. God bless Mississippi. And, God bless the United States of America.
Randy