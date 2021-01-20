This is the second week of the 2021 Legislative Session. Many members are working on ideas for new laws. Because it is early in the session, bills are still being drafted; The Legal Staff will work long and hard this weekend to provide those bills. Minimum action has happened on the House Chamber Floor. More than 200 House bills have already been filed and referred to committees. During a conversation with Speaker Philip Gunn, he pointed to a very large stack of bills yet to be referred to the committees. He mentioned that it was likely to double by the time of the deadline for the introduction of general bills and constitutional amendments. This deadline was Monday, January 18, at 6:00 pm.
Vetting of the assigned bills to the committees began this week. The committees will begin meeting when all of the bills are assigned. Many bills are duplicates or very similar, so all bills will not be brought before the whole assigned committee. As committees start meeting, bills will be passed. This will cause Floor action to pick up next week as bills are brought out of committees and before the whole House.
This year I will introduce bills on a wide range of topics. Some of these issues include pro-life, freedom infringement, landowner mineral rights, bills from the Attorney General, landowner adverse possession protection, budget transparency of public agencies, departments and boards, and other concerns. I will be a co-author of many other bills. First, I believe in the protection of the unborn. Second, I believe in protecting the rights of the average citizen. Third, I believe you have a right to know how local governments budget your tax dollars. This is your government and making it work for you is a priority.
Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1 into law in a ceremony on Monday, January 11, officially changing the state flag of Mississippi. After the signing ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums, Governor Reeves and members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag brought the flag to the Capitol and presented it to Speaker Philip Gunn and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. A large crowd of legislators, media members, and others watched as the new flags were raised over each chamber of the Capitol.
