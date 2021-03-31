Because it is late in the 2021 Session, much of the week was spent deciding whether or not to concur with any changes made to House bills by the Senate or to invite conference on those bills. In conference, representatives and senators work together to finalize the details of each bill before they come back to each Chamber for a final vote. If the conference bill is passed, then it is sent to the governor. Included in the bills being sent to conference are most of the revenue and appropriations bills from both the House and Senate, which will decide the state’s budget.
Several bills were passed concurring with changes made in the Senate, including HB 852, which came through the House earlier this session. The bill will provide $1,000 raises for teachers and teacher’s assistants in Mississippi public schools. HB 852 is on its way to the governor for his signature.
Last week, both Medicaid technical bills died on the calendar in each house. The Senate and House passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 535 on Tuesday afternoon suspending the rules and resurrecting both bills (HB 1008 and SB 2799). House Bill 1008 came back before the House, and the bill has been sent to conference.
During this week, the Governor signed HB 1062, “The Sunshine Protection Act”. This Act provides that Daylight Savings Time will be the standard time of Mississippi. This means that we will never change our clocks again. Before we can make this an active law, we must get the approval of the Congress in Washington.
Next week as the session begins to wind down, legislators will spend the majority of their time in conference committees ironing out the final details of bills that were sent to conference. These conference committees will then have to file reports before the end of session.
Thank you for allowing me to stand for you in the Mississippi House of Representatives. I will continue to work to make a Better Mississippi. Please contact me by email (landtree@nexbant.com) or by phone (662-231-0133).
God bless,
Randy