This was the twelfth week of the 2021 Legislative Session. At this point in the session, a majority of bills have either been sent to the governor to be signed or are being discussed in conference. This is when minds are turned to getting the final figures for the 2022 budget. The numbers gathered now will be used to make projections of revenue to be collected for a fiscal year more than a year into the future.
A Conference on a bill occurs when the House and the Senate disagree on the exact format of a bill. In conference, further discussion is used to reach the best solution. A conference consists of three representatives and three senators who work together to finalize a bill. There are General bills in conference; however, most of the bills in conference at this point in the session deal with the state budget.
Once a bill is out of conference, it must go to both the House and Senate for a vote to concur with the joint bill. If the bill passes both chambers, it will be sent to the governor for his signature and to become law.
Along with holding conferences all week, the House did meet to discuss and pass local and private bills, suffrage bills and resolutions. Local and private bills refer to bills affecting a local area, like a municipality or county. Many of these have as a subject a tax that has usually be voted on by people in the local area. We see many local governments wanting to extend the expiration date of these taxes without asking the voters. If the public has been told that a tax isn’t permanent, I think voters should have a say in the extension of expiration (repeal) date. It probably doesn’t please local leaders, when I vote against these bills. I have no problem allowing people to vote to tax themselves for a good purpose, but when the expiration date occurs, voters should be informed. It is the public’s right to decide if the tax needs to be extended.
This week, The House also brought up and voted on several conference reports that have already been filed. These were General bills voted on earlier in the session.
With only one week left in the 2021 session, legislators will remain in Jackson to work through the weekend. The deadline for bills to come out of conference and pass in both houses occurs next week. Any bills that are passed will then be sent to the governor to be signed into law. Any bills left on the calendar will die.
I hope these reports help you know what is happening inside your government in Jackson. I am humbled to be your Representative. Please contact me by phone (662-231-0133) or email (landtree@nexband.com).
God bless,
Randy