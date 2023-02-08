Qualifying ends

The qualifying period for the 2023 elections closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, and eleven candidates for 18 Itawamba County offices will win their office unopposed. Of the remaining seven races that are contested, the Aug. 8 primary will decide five offices with only Republican candidates running, leaving just two county races that will be decided in November’s general election.

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

