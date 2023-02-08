The qualifying period for the 2023 elections closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, and eleven candidates for 18 Itawamba County offices will win their office unopposed. Of the remaining seven races that are contested, the Aug. 8 primary will decide five offices with only Republican candidates running, leaving just two county races that will be decided in November’s general election.
In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Sheriff Chris Dickinson (R) and former Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors (R) will face each other in the primary with winner facing Independent Brandon Pace in the general election.
Three of the county’s five supervisor districts face contested races with none more congested than the Third District where five Republicans will square-off in the primary for a chance to face Independent Trelvie McMillen in the November general election. Third District supervisor Republican candidates are incumbent Terry Moore (R), Wally Barnard (R), Nathan Cooley (R), Larry Eades (R) and David Reynolds (R).
The Second District Supervisor race will be decided by the primary winner. The candidates are incumbent Cecil Ike Johnson (R) and Dan Moore Jr. (R).
In the Fifth District Supervisor contest, three candidates face-off in a race that will be decided in the primary – incumbent Bill Sheffield (R), Leon Hayes (R) and Stacy D. Smith (R).
Long-time Circuit Clerk Carol Gates is not running for re-election. The primary winner will be the county’s new circuit clerk. The candidates include Lori Dickerson (R), Ceburn Gray (R), Matt Hudson and (R) Joseph P. Jones (R).
With Debbie Ann Johnson also not seeking a new term, Itawamba County will have a new tax collector. Kathy Bean (R) is running unopposed.
Incumbents running unopposed include: Chancery Clerk Michelle Jarrell Clouse (R), First District Supervisor Donnie Wood (R), Fourth District Supervisor Eric Hughes (R), Coroner Sheila Summerford (R), Prosecuting Attorney Kelby Comer (R), Constable-West Doug Lesley (R), Justice Court Judge–East Harold Holcomb (R), Justice Court Judge– West John Bishop (R), Election Commissioner – Second District Gail McFerrin (R) and Election Commissioner – Fourth District Tommy Gholston (R).
Three candidates are running for the Tax Assessor’s office in another race that will be decided in primary: incumbent Tami Montgomery Bean (R), Jason S. Baker (R) and Robert R. Posey Jr (R).
The Constable – East race has two candidates with the primary winner becoming the office holder – incumbent Terry Johnson (R) and Tim Lewis (R).
State races with Itawamba County connections include current District 20 Rep. Chris Brown (R) running for the northern district public service commissioner seat against Tanner Newman and Mandy Gunasekara in the August primaries. No other candidates qualified to run for the seat.
As far as representation in the Mississippi House of Representatives, unopposed incumbents serving Itawamba County are Donnie Bell (R) for District 21 and Randy P. Boyd (R) for District 19. Republicans Rodney Hall and Charlie Hoots are running to fill Brown’s seat in District 20.
In the Mississippi Senate, incumbents representing the county are Hob Bryan (D) – District 7, Chad McMahan (R) – District 6 and Daniel Sparks (R) – District 5. Candidates for District 7 include Democrat Bryan, Republican Robert Mitchell and Libertarian Lesley Smith. McMahan will face Lauren Smith in the Republican primary and Sparks is unopposed.
The deadline to register to vote for the Aug. 8 primaries is July 10. Absentee ballot applications will be available June 9, and the absentee ballots will be available June 24.
The general election will be Nov. 7, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. Absentee ballot applications will be available Sept. 6, and the absentee ballots will be available Sept. 23.
