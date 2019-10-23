Several local runners turned in personal best times during the Itawamba Invitational, Saturday on the cross country course at Itawamba Agricultural High School.
With a third-place finish in the girls race, IAHS’s Kate Gann was the county’s top high school runner. Tremont Attendance Center’s Brayden Burroughs finished 18th, and Tremont’s Konner Sartin finished 24th. Blake Moore of Mantachie High School turned in a personal best score while finishing 33rd.
Tremont had nine runners set personal best times: Burroughs, Sartin, Gentry Lynch, Ignacio Zabala, Ryan Parker, Braxton Lovvorn, Sondra George, Christy Caballero and Grace Gillespie. Among the junior high teams, the Fairview Attendance Center girls finished second, and Mantachie junior high boys finished third. Mantachie’s McKenna Barber finished third and Annie Amon fifth. Caidence Ashley finished seventh to lead Fairview, and Fairview’s Ivy Koon placed 10th in the girls race. Dlyan Moore from Mantachie finished eighth in the boys race run to round out the county’s runners among the top 10.
Results:
High school girls:
- third – Kate Gann, IAHS; 23rd – Christy Caballero, Tremont Attendance Center; 32nd – Hadley Wiygul, IAHS; 43rd – Grace Gillespie, Tremont Attendance Center; 44th – Adaiza Isby, IAHS; 53rd – Kaylie Barber, Mantachie High School; 55th – Sondra George, Tremont High School; 59th – Emily McCasland, IAHS; 64th – Lilliana Chumney, IAHS; 76th – Tierney Johnson, IAHS; 77th – Dixie Johnson, IAHS; 85th – Jade Senter, IAHS; 90th – Nicole Parker, Tremont Attendance Center; 91st – Cadence Clark, Tremont Attendance Center; 92nd – Grace Wiginton, IAHS
High school boys:
- 18th – Brayden Burroughs, Tremont Attendance Center; 24th – Konner Sartin, Tremont Attendance Center; 33rd – Blake Moore, Mantachie High School; 40th – Gentry Lynch, Tremont Attendance Center; 57th – Tristen Hurd, Mantachie High School; 58th – Ryan Parker, Tremont Attendance Center; 61st – Ignacio Zabala, Tremont Attendance Center; 72nd – Sergio Molla, Tremont Attendance Center; 77th – Conner Moore, Mantachie High School; 79th – Ryder Grubbs, IAHS; 81st – Blake Motes, IAHS; 94th – Will Turner, IAHS; 97th – Jake South, IAHS; 108th – Brantley Wiygul; 112th – Devin Pounders, Tremont Attendance Center; 118th – Mason South, IAHS; 119th – Drew Green, IAHS; 123rd – Braxton Lovvorn; 135th – Landon Brown; 140th – Gabe Graham, Tremont Attendance Center
Junior high girls:
- third – McKenna Barber, Mantachie Attendance Center; fifth – Annie Amon, Mantachie Attendance Center; seventh – Caidence Ashley, Fairview Attendance Center; 10th – Ivy Koon, Fairview Attendance Center; 11th – Holly Edge, Mantachie Attendance Center; 13th – Harley Tate, Fairview Attendance Center; 14th – Layla Kent, Fairview Attendance; 15th – Layla Timms, Fairview Attendance Center; 16th – Angelina Collums, Mantachie Attendance Center
Junior high boys:
- eighth – Dylan Moore, Mantachie Attendance Center; 13th – Cayson Nix, Mantachie Attendance Center; 16th – Ryker Thomas, Fairview Attendance Center; 22nd – Nathan Williams, Mantachie Attendance Center; 23rd – Allen Craig Ryan, Mantachie Attendance Center; 24th – Eli Cook, Fairview Attendance Center; 25th – Luke Steele, Fairview Attendance Center; 28th – John Paul McBeth, Mantachie Attendance Center; 29th – Nick Risner, Tremont Attendance Center; 30th – Boone Aters, Tremont Attendance Center